Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New $680,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,214 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,682,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,687,000. Finally, Summit Rock Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,183,000 after acquiring an additional 117,150 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $136.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.59. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

