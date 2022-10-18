Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,475 ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROBO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 4,559.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 33,514 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ROBO opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $72.41.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.