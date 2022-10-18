Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 450 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 55,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 40,721 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.