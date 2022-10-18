Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,349 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

