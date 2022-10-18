Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

PSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe acquired 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $50,254.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,666 shares in the company, valued at $718,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Postal Realty Trust news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe acquired 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $50,254.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,666 shares in the company, valued at $718,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $227,279.25. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 248,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 190,989 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $284.44 million, a P/E ratio of 116.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 715.44%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

