PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PPG Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $113.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several analysts have commented on PPG shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

