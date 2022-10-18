PPG Industries (PPG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect PPG Industries to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. PPG Industries has set its Q3 guidance at $1.75-$2.00 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. On average, analysts expect PPG Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $113.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.04 and a 200 day moving average of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.68.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

