Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $127.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average of $144.53.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

