Profund Advisors LLC Sells 8,436 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,436 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

