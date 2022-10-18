Prologis (PLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Prologis to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $105.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.71. Prologis has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 22.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.53.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

