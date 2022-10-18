Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

