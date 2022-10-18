Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s current price.

RDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

NYSE:RDN opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Radian Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

