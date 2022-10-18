Raymond James Trims Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price to $235.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.35.
Saia Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $202.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.39 and its 200-day moving average is $205.93. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Insider Activity at Saia
In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $3,358,297.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,005.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $3,358,297.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,005.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 107.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Saia by 87.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Saia by 150.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saia (SAIA)
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.