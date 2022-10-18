Raymond James Trims Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price to $235.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $202.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.39 and its 200-day moving average is $205.93. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $3,358,297.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,005.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $3,358,297.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,005.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 107.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Saia by 87.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Saia by 150.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

