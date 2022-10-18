Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after buying an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after buying an additional 1,615,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Realty Income by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,496,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,792,000 after buying an additional 353,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

The business also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 281.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

