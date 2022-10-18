Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Relmada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.55) per share.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RLMD. Guggenheim downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $38.68.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.