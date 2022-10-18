Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RLMD. Truist Financial cut Relmada Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Relmada Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.44. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

