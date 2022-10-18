Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RLMD. Truist Financial cut Relmada Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Relmada Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.
Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance
Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.44. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.
