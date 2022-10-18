Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Renault Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €31.95 ($32.60) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €29.49 and its 200-day moving average is €26.25. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($102.76).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

