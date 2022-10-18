Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REPL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

REPL opened at $18.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 19.79, a current ratio of 19.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $925.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 374,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 57,259 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 84,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 668.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 88,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 155,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 80,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

