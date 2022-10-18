Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.17.

NYSE:RSG opened at $130.78 on Friday. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.28.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after acquiring an additional 427,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,389,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

