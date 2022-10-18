Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bonterra Energy Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bonterra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Bonterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$98.71 million for the quarter.

BNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$13.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$8.10 on Monday. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.58 and a 52-week high of C$13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.75. The firm has a market cap of C$292.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

