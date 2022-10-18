Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for WideOpenWest, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WideOpenWest in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WideOpenWest’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 93.48%. The business had revenue of $176.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WideOpenWest Stock Up 2.4 %

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE WOW opened at $13.64 on Monday. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 328.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after buying an additional 982,931 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $12,564,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $11,863,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 57.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,236,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,572,000 after buying an additional 449,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,255,000 after buying an additional 445,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WideOpenWest

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,376,066 shares in the company, valued at $27,521,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 330,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,376,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,521,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,050 shares of company stock valued at $892,900. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.