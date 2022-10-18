Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.87-$1.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.87-1.90 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $1,019,384.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $1,599,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 56.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 6,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.