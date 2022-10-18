Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 5,450

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($56.79) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,367.69 ($64.86).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,820 ($58.24) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £78.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,865.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,195.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 221.63 ($2.68) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 79.70%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

