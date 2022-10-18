RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 904 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $521.88 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $423.40 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $523.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.73. The company has a market cap of $488.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.