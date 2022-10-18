RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 293.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,954,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,691,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,917,292,000 after purchasing an additional 496,713 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.18 and its 200-day moving average is $169.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $296.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

