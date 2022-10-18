RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 139.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 975,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,486,000 after purchasing an additional 568,112 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 497,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.28.

Humana stock opened at $498.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $491.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $514.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

