RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 3,604 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 449.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 34,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,882 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 63,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,170 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 65,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $296.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

