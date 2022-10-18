Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFW) Short Interest Down 16.1% in September

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Price Performance
Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.25.
