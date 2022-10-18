Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $60.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Up 3.1 %

SEE stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,033,000 after buying an additional 2,114,602 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 835,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,807,000 after buying an additional 31,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.