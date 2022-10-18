Royal Bank of Canada Raises Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) Price Target to $5.50

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Maricann Group Stock Performance
Maricann Group has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.60.
About Maricann Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maricann Group (MARI)
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
Receive News & Ratings for Maricann Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maricann Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.