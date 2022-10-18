Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 130,407 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,812 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,407 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $22,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CM. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

CM opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

