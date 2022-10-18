Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,030 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 179.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of NVR worth $25,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 7.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.2% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 44,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $182,300,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,502.50.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,034.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,171.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,248.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $137.54 by ($13.89). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $82.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

