Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,235 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $22,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,919,000 after acquiring an additional 421,052 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 17,167.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,631 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,702,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About JD.com

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

