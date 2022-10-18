Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $25,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 2.3 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.