Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 234,093 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $22,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

NYSE MOS opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.97.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

