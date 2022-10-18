Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,498 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of WEC Energy Group worth $25,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.6 %

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

