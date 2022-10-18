Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $21.60 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,488 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Leidos worth $21,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after buying an additional 741,276 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $283,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

