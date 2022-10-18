Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $23.29 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of NRG Energy worth $23,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $11,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.83. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

