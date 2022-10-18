Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $24.17 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $24,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,500,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,861,000 after acquiring an additional 932,919 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,851,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.