Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $25.78 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,062 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Regions Financial worth $25,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

