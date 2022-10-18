Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of Alaska Air Group worth $22,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.41. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.