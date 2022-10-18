Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Thor Industries worth $22,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THO. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,835,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,644,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,764,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 7,770.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,159,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $115.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Thor Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Insider Activity

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

