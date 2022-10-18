Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $26.59 Million Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 372,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,586,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Seagate Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.39.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average is $74.87. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

