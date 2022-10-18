Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 101,158 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,080 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,158 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $26,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,205,000. American Trust bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Shares of CFG opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

