Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,333 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.46% of Landstar System worth $24,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 821.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth $53,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Landstar System Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $145.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

