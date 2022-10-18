Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,101 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.87% of First Foundation worth $21,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,735,000 after acquiring an additional 691,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after acquiring an additional 517,634 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,208,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,642,000 after acquiring an additional 492,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 267,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 752,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 234,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

FFWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

