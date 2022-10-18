Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,238 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $26,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,422,000 after purchasing an additional 214,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

