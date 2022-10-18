Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,805 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,805 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Highwoods Properties worth $23,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

In other news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:HIW opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

