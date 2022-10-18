Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,426,718 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,426,718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $23,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in WestRock by 16.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,253 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth about $337,501,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $262,710,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

NYSE:WRK opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

