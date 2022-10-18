Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 57,461 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,461 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $26,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,968,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,846,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,845,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 15.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464,697 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 14,555.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,869 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGLD opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.30.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

